Five days before declaring bankruptcy, the Hi-Crush (OTCPK:HCRSQ) board granted nearly $3M in bonuses to top executives, one of a series of decisions that allowed execs and founders to rake in tens of millions of dollars as the stock price plunged to pennies, according to a Reuters report.

Since 2014, the board approved $640M in company purchases of three sand mines and other assets in which CEO Robert Rasmus and two co-founders each held a 12.78% stake, grossing the trio a combined $245M.

The founders' windfall from the sand mine deals reflects lax corporate governance in the oil patch that has raised investors' risk, says Ed Hirs, a veteran oil industry manager and an energy fellow at the University of Houston.

Hi-Crush has been one of the leading providers of sand for the Texas fracking boom, but it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a month ago.

