President Trump this morning announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to the full normalization of relations between the two countries. That makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to have diplomatic ties with Israel, and the third Arab nation overall to do so (Egypt and Jordan are the others).

"Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates," says the president.

Up next will be deals for direct flights, communications, security, energy, health care, and tourism between the two countries.

