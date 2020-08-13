Aspen earnings, Datadog chatter lead software stocks higher

Software stocks are soaring high after Aspen Technology's upside FQ4 report with raised full-year outlook, Sprout Social's follow-on offer pricing, and some vague Datadog (DDOG +9.8% ) M&A chatter.

Other top movers include Fastly (FSLY +5.0% ), Domo (DOMO +7.6% ), and Appian (APPN +5.4% ).

Fastly could also be gaining on the earlier report that TikTok (its largest single customer) is in investment talks with India's Reliance.

Last week, DDOG shares slide despite Q2 beats and a raised full-year view as analysts questioned the valuation.