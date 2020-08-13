Under a COVID-19 vaccine supply contract with the governments of Mexico and Argentina, AstraZeneca (AZN -0.8% ) may start production in Q1 2021. It plans to initially produce 150M doses for distribution in Latin America with an upside to 400M doses. The cost, though not final, should be no more than $4 per dose.

The initial supply, funded in part by the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is aimed at all of Latin America except Brazil.

AstraZeneca plans to transfer the relevant manufacturing technology to Mexico's Laboratorios Liomont and Argentina's INSUD Group by year-end.

Phase 3 trials should wind up by mid-to-late Q4.