For Q2, eMagin (EMAN +27.0% ) reported revenue of $7.7M (+42.6% Y/Y) beats consensus by $0.2M; product revenues increased $1.3M led by military customers demand and higher average selling prices, contract revenues more than doubled due to contribution from contract R&D work for the consumer market.

Gross margin stood at 26% vs. 4% in year ago quarter mainly led by product gross margin of 20%.

Net loss of $2.8M or $0.05/share vs. net loss of $2.3M or $0.05/share in the prior year period; reflects a $1.5M non-cash loss.

Adj. EBITDA narrowed to -$0.8M vs. $-$2.3M in year ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents of $5.4M, working capital of $12M; borrowings and availability under the ABL facility were $0.4M and $3.1M respectively.

During the quarter, the Company raised $1.8M under its ATM facility.

Operation-wise, eMagin has fabricated full color displays using the newly upgraded and installed dPd tool in Q2; expects to ship in small quantities to customers in Q3.

In the past two months, the company received two Department of Defense awards totaling $39.1M; equipment's first deliveries under the 3-year program is expected to occur in 2Q21.

"We have several contracts with Tier One customers in the consumer space and are seeing renewed or increased interest in our dPd technology from these and other high-profile Tier One players. We believe that our technology can be broadly applied and licensed to other OLED manufacturers, and is ideal for AR/VR," CEO Andrew G. Sculley commented.

Q2 backlog stood at $14.5M, out of which $13.2M (vs. $11.7M as of December 31, 2019) is shippable within the upcoming one year.

