The results of a cellular airwaves tender in Israel have come out in Israel, with key players reporting their claims.

Partner Communications (PTNR -0.5% ) reports the placement of 10 MHz in the 700 MHz frequency band, 20 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, and 100 MHz in the 3500 MHz band for itself and HOT Mobile (with which it operates a joint radio network). That calls for a total price of 62.38M shekels.