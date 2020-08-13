Wells Fargo chief compliance officer out - FT

Wells Fargo Chief Compliance Officer Mike Roemer is leaving the bank after just two years, the Financial Times reports.

Roemer, tasked with turning around Wells Fargo's internal oversight and risk management functions, is leaving after CEO Charlie Scharf reversed a decision to centralize the risk and compliance functions, the FT says, citing people familiar with the decision.

He will be replaced by Paula Dominick, chief compliance officer for Credit Suisse Americas for more than four years.

(WFC, -0.7% )

The stock is down 47% in the last six months, vs. an 18% drop for the SPDR Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF).