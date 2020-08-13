Shares of Fat Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) have more than doubled today after the company inked a deal to acquire the Johnny Rockets chain.

Fat Brands will add 325 Johnny Rockets restaurants to its portfolio, all but nine of which are franchised operations.

"This acquisition is a transformative event for Fat Brands in terms of scale and brand awareness. We see a lot of synergy with Johnny Rockets and our current restaurant concepts and we are eager to take the brand to new heights," says CEO Andy Wiederhorn on the deal. The exec notes that Fat Brands can negotiate better deals for advertising and supplies by increasing its scale.