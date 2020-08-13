Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) scores back-to-back gains, finding some support as the dollar weakened and yields stabilized.

December Comex gold settled +1.2% to $1,972.70/oz., and September silver (XAGUSD:CUR) bounces back in a big way, +6.7% at $27.71/oz.

Two senior Federal Reserve officials said yesterday that the U.S. failure to control the coronavirus has undermined the economic recovery, further bolstering support for gold as a haven asset.

"The reason that we have not seen any substantial selloff in the gold price is because this U.S. initial jobless claims are still very high as compared to normal numbers," says Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

"We're not out of this crisis," says Goldman Sachs head of commodities research Jeffrey Currie. "Even if a vaccine is rolled out in November it won't be rolled out until at best the first quarter of next year, which means you still need to provide stimulus to the global economy. More stimulus means more downside risk in real rates. That's what drives the upside in gold."

"The underlying factors in the market have not changed significantly," says StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell. "The fact that gold did not move still higher when Sino-U.S. tensions escalated over the weekend signaled that most of the tailwinds were priced in."

