Consumer discretionary stocks are outperformers on a mixed market day overall, led by Internet retail once again.

Revolve Group (RVLV +18.4% ) is soaring after report earnings yesterday after the closing bell, while Overstock.com (OSTK +6.3% ), Etsy (ETSY +5.5% ), Wayfair (W +4.3% ) and Fiverr International (FVRR +4.6% ) are also strong on the day.

It is also another positive day for recreational stocks with 12 out of 13 names in the sector moving higher. Leading gainers include Arcimoto (FUV +10.1% ), Marine Products (MPX +7.9% ), Harley-Davidson (HOG +3.9% ), MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT +6.6% ), Malibu Boats (MBUU +3.7% ) and Camping World (CWH +3.1% ).

Parts of the restaurant sector is also sizzling, led by One Group Hospitality (STKS +10.2% ), Del Taco (TACO +7.9% ), Brinker International (EAT +5.7% ), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI +5.2% ) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +4.0% ).

Nike (NKE +1.1% ) is the second leading gainer in the Dow on the day.

For the most part, Q2 earnings reports and guidance from consumer-facing companies have been positive in relation to expectations.

See a list of the highest-rated consumer discretionary stocks.