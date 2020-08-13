Impossible Foods brings in another $200M in funding as expansion heats up
Aug. 13, 2020 2:50 PM ETImpossible Foods (IMPF), BYNDIMPF, BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- To very little surprise, Impossible Foods (IMPF) says it brought in another $200M in investments as part of its latest funding round.
- New investor Coatue Management led the round and Mirae Asset Global Investments, Temasek Holdings Pte and XN Capital were also investors.
- The new funds will be used in part for research, product development and international operations.
- The next-gen meat producer has raised a total of almost $1.5B across 11 different funding rounds.
- Impossible Foods has been expanding its capabilities rapidly this year as has its peer Beyond Meat (BYND +2.1%).