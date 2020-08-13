Southwestern Energy (SWN -8.2% ) slides a day after unveiling its all-stock plan to buy Montage Resources (MR -8.7% ), even as Wall Street generally likes the deal.

Wells Fargo's Nitin Kumar upgrades Southwestern to Equal Weight from Underweight, citing the improved free cash flow outlook following the Montage takeover.

Capital One's Brian Velie says the deal makes sense for Southwestern, shoring up the company's drilling inventory while both drillers own acreage in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Roth Capital's John White sees Southwestern benefiting from the increase in size and operations, while the motivation for Montage is "a bit unclear."

Tudor Pickering analyst Jeoffrey Lambujon notes the deal shows the energy sector's emphasis on low-to-no premium combinations.