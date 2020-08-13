San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman refuses to indefinitely pause the preliminary injunction requiring Uber (UBER -0.9% ) and Lyft (LYFT -4.8% ) to convert drivers from independent contractors to employees.

The companies were given a 10-day appeal period when the injunction was handed down on Monday. Schulman denied requests to extend that period.

Uber and Lyft both plan to appeal, and the state appeals court can extend the injunction pause.

Yesterday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company might have to temporarily suspend California operations if the injunction holds.

