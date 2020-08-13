Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF +2.5% ) has reported record profits for the 2020 financial year, on the back of steady gold production and higher achieved prices.

Underlying net profit increased by 86% Y/Y to A$405.4M, , while EBITDA was up by 41% to A$1.02B.

Gold production reached 746,463 oz, down slightly from 753,001 oz, a year ago, while revenue increased by 29%, to A$1.9B. The company said that the higher achieved gold price of A$2,274/oz was slightly offset by the decrease in produced ounces for the full year.

Since the Red Lake gold mine acquisition was completed in April, the company completed modelling work, which resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 48.1M tonnes, grading 7.1 g/t gold for 11M.

Looking ahead to 2021, Evolution is forecasting production of between 670,000-730 000 ounces, with all-in sustaining cost expected to reach between A$1,240/oz and A$1,300/oz.

Investment in sustaining capital is forecast to be between A$112.5-A$137.5M, with Red Lake accounting for a significant portion of this investment.

Major capital expenditure for 2021 is expected to be in the range of A$260-A$290M, with a further A$70-A$100M