With total contract awards of $3.4B in Q4, CACI International (CACI +6.1% ) reported revenue of $1.49B (+8.8% Y/Y) beats consensus by $10M; 55%+ new business; FY20 contract awards rose 12.8% Y/Y.

Net income of $93.7M or $3.68/share vs. $50M or $1.96/share led by higher operating income and lower interest expense, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate.

Adj. EBITDA increased 48.8% to $162.9M.

Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding MARPA) increased 40.4% to $154.4M.

Q4 days sales outstanding stood at 57 vs. 64 in year ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $107.2M vs. $72M in year ago period.

As of June 30, 2020, total backlog increased 28% Y/Y to $21.6B; funded backlog of $2.8B vs. $2.9B.

Including the Ascent Vision Technologies acquisition, FY21 guidance: Revenue of $6-6.2B; Net income of $347-$367M; Diluted EPS: $13.50-$14.28; Net cash provided by operating activities of atleast $580M.

