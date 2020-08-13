Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as soon as Monday could be launching its first discounted bundle offering for video, reports Bloomberg, with sources saying the company will offer CBS All Access (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Showtime with its TV+ streaming service for $9.99 per month. That compares to the usual costs of $9.99/month for CBS and $10.99 for Showtime.

Viacom is adding to the day's gains on the news, now up 1.5% .

While Apple TV+ has had some decent shows, it's still far behind players like Netflix and Amazon in the volume of content and number of subscribers. This move will hopefully create more interest in the offering and boost usage of Apple TV Channels - which lets users subscribe to third-party content through Apple devices.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported on Apple's plans for Services bundles that could also package in Music, News+, and Arcade.

