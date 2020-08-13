After Epic Games executed what looked like an end run around Apple (AAPL +1.9% ) App Store policies, by implementing its own in-app payments, Apple has removed Epic's flagship game Fortnite from the store.

Apple tells The Verge it's hoping to work with Epic but that has no intention of creating a "special arrangement."

"Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services," Apple says.

Epic had seemed to egg Apple on by touting cheaper prices via its own payment system, and pledging to pass savings to consumers if Apple changed its typical 30% cut (an app-store system against which Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has repeatedly railed).

The move follows closely on Apple's actions against cloud gaming services like xCloud and Google's Stadia, saying they violate its guidelines as well.

And it comes while Apple and other tech giants are in the middle of heavily regulatory scrutiny over antitrust issues.