After Epic Games executed what looked like an end run around Apple (AAPL +1.9% ) App Store policies, by implementing its own in-app payments, Apple has removed Epic's flagship game Fortnite from the store.

Apple tells The Verge it's hoping to work with Epic but that has no intention of creating a "special arrangement."

"Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services," Apple says.

Epic had seemed to egg Apple on by touting cheaper prices via its own payment system, and pledging to pass savings to consumers if Apple changed its typical 30% cut (an app-store system against which Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has repeatedly railed).

The move follows closely on Apple's actions against cloud gaming services like xCloud and Google's Stadia, saying they violate its guidelines as well.

And it comes while Apple and other tech giants are in the middle of heavily regulatory scrutiny over antitrust issues.

Epic Games is majority owned by Sweeney, with 40% owned by Tencent (TCEHY -4.2% ), now hitting session lows.

From the lawsuit: "Epic is not seeking monetary compensation from this Court for the injuries it has suffered ... Instead ... to allow fair competition in these two key markets that directly affect hundreds of millions of consumers and tens of thousands, if not more, of third-party app developers."

More: "But for Apple’s illegal restraints, Epic would provide a competing app store on iOS devices, which would allow iOS users to download apps in an innovative, curated store and would provide users the choice to use Epic’s or another third-party’s in-app payment processing tool."

Full filing here.