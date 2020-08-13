Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) plans to expand its factory in Chattanooga to make electric vehicles, battery cells and battery packs.

The company is also building a laboratory in Chattanooga to develop and test cells and battery packs for the new models being assembled in the U.S.

"A lot of auto companies will farm out the development and testing of batteries to another company, and some will actually do the work of developing and testing in-house. We are doing the latter," says Volkswagen exec Wolfgang Maluche.

The first electric model that Volkswagen plans to build in Chattanooga is the electric ID.4 crossover.

