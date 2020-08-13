Hudbay Minerals (HBM +5.4% ) has identified an early gold opportunity from the New Britannia mill, in Manitoba, and says it could produce gold earlier than expected in 2021.

The gold mill refurbishment is the processing plant for the Lalor mine, and the refurbishment will result in more than double gold production to 150,000 oz/y by 2022. Production from the mine is expected to be 74,000 oz in 2020 and 102,000 oz in 2021.

The company also disclosed that it is studying the potential expansion of the New Britannia mill from 1,500 t/d to 2,200 t/d and opportunities to increase gold and copper recoveries at the Stall mill.