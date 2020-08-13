CenterPoint Energy (CNP +1.5% ) says it is seeking 700 MW to 1 GW of solar and 300 MW of wind resources to meet electricity demand in Indiana as it retires coal-fired plants.

The company says its Southern Indiana Gas and Electric is opening a new request for proposals to assist in identifying replacement generation capacity beginning in 2023 to meet the needs of 145K electric customers.

While the company continues negotiating for active projects identified in its first all-source RFP, CenterPoint senior VP of generation development Steve Greenley says additional projects "are required to fill the remaining need."

Southern Indiana recently completed its 2019-20 integrated resource plan, in which the company detailed its ambition to retire 730 MW of coal-fired generation by 2024 and largely fill its ongoing energy need with renewable generation.