Results from a large-scale study involving more than 35K severely ill COVID-19 patients demonstrated that the early administration of convalescent plasma, containing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies from patients who recovered from the infection, lowered the mortality rate.

The data from the Mayo Clinic-run study showed a seven-day death rate of 8.7% in patients who received convalescent plasma within three days of diagnosis compared to 11.9% in those treated after four or more days, a statistically significant difference.

One large caveat, however, was the absence of a placebo group so it cannot be determined how efficacious the treatment was or can be.

Nevertheless, the FDA is on board with continuing the expanded access program before the expected nod for emergency use.