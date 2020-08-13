Avis Budget Group (CAR -1.1% ) announced resignation of John F. North III as the CFO of the company.

Brian Choi will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on August 24, and Mr. Choi will resign from the company's board and will also no longer have any affiliation with SRS Investment Management.

Mr. North will remain with Avis Budget Group as an advisor through the end of the year.

Mr. Choi has served on the Avis Budget's board since January 2016 and as a partner at SRS Investment Management since 2008.