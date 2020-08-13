Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.4% ) again moves lower despite winning a J.P. Morgan upgrade to Neutral from Underweight with a $19 price target, citing valuation after losing two-thirds of its value over the past year.

AJPM analyst Phil Gresh sees Occidental's risk/reward as more balanced "given the magnitude of underperformance, the de-risking of the maturity wall and the recent stability in the oil price."

"Significant oil price torque in either direction" remains the key to the stock's performance, Gresh writes.

In late June, Occidental sold $2B of high-yield bonds to help push out its maturity wall.

Earlier this week, Occidental reported a sizable Q2 loss with declining production expected in Q3 and Q4, exiting the year pumping ~1.2M bbl/day of oil and gas, 200K bbl/day less than a year ago.