Timberline Resources (OTCQB:TLRS +14.5% ) announced non-brokered private placement offering of up to US$3.7M of Units at a price of US$0.11 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one share of common stock and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant exercisable to acquire an additional share of common stock at a price of US$0.20 per share until the warrant expiration date of August 15, 2023.

Crescat Capital has agreed to subscribe to US$1.8M of the offering.

Net proceeds to be used for exploration on its Nevada gold projects, primarily drilling Lookout Mountain on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, and for general corporate purposes.