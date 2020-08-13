Provectus (OTC:PVCT -1.9% ) has expanded its sponsored research collaboration with the University of Calgary, under which the research team will now investigate oral dosing of Provectus's rose bengal disodium (RBD) in in vivo murine models for refractory adult solid tumors that are high-risk phenotypes and have high metastatic potential.

Preliminary findings of the research show oral dosing of RBD is effective and well tolerated in an in vivo pediatric leukemia murine model. Data are currently being prepared for publication.

The research team will also evaluate the potential prophylactic efficacy of oral RBD dosing to prevent or delay the initiation of malignancies in established in vivo murine models predisposed to developing cancer.