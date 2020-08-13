S&P misses out on record again with direction hard to come by

It was a day of "almosts" for the market. The S&P almost closed above its all-time high, having moved above that level intraday. Apple came within about $2.50 of a $2T market cap before falling back.

Otherwise trading was fairly subdued, with no big sector moves.

The S&P closed down 0.2% , about 13 points away from its February record close. The Dow fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq was the winner, up 0.3% .

Apple, up 1.8% , did manage to set an all-time intraday high at $464.17. It is planning services bundles and a TV+ bundle with CBS All Access and Showtime.

Most sectors were in the red. Energy slumped the most, off 2% . Communications Services showed a gain, up 0.5% , while Tech was every so slightly in the green.

Cisco Systems, -11.2%, was responsible for the Dow's underperformance. It accounted for almost half the losses of the blue-chip index as investors sold the weak guidance and had some looking to shares more as an income play.

There was another illustration, if the market needed it, that the stimulus bill isn't going anywhere. The Senate will adjourn until after Labor Day, Sept. 7, and senators would need 24 hours notice to return to vote on any agreement. Right now the two sides aren't even meeting.