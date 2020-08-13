Thinly traded micro cap TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) rallies 24% after hours in reaction to its agreement with privately held UNION therapeutics A/S potentially granting the latter an exclusive global license to its Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology used in combination with niclosamide, an antiparasitic drug that was approved by the FDA in 1982 for the treatment of tapeworm infection.

Under the terms of the contract, UNION will have the option to secure an exclusive worldwide license to its TFF technology, including oral and inhaled formulations of niclosamide, potentially for COVID-19 in addition to other niclosamide-based therapies.

If UNION exercises its option, TFFP would be eligible to receive up to $210M in development-, regulatory- and sales-based milestones as well as tiered single-digit royalties on net sales.