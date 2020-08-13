Applied Materials gains after beats, strong FQ4 guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are up 1.3% AH after fiscal Q3 results beat top and bottom lines estimates and packed in an upside Q4 forecast.

Semiconductor Systems revenue rose 28% Y/Y to $2.9B. Foundry, logic, and other increased to 55% of the mix from 49%. DRAM fell from 27% to 22% and Flash from 24% to 23%.

Applied Global Services rose 11% to $1.03B. Display and Adjacent Markets sales were up 25% to $425M.

Gross margin was 45%, up from 44% in last year's quarter. Operating margin rose 3.4 points to 26.4%.

For FQ4, Applied Materials expects net sales of $4.6B (consensus: $4.35B), plus or minus $200M, and EPS of $1.11-1.23 (consensus: $1.02).

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

