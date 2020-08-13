Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reports digital platform GMV rose 34% to an all-time high of $651M in Q2. The increase in digital platform GMV was principally driven by growth in active consumers to 2.5M in Q2, increased supply available from nearly 1.3K partners and the addition of direct-to-consumer brand sales from New Guards following the acquisition.

The online retailer says it continued to capture significant market share of the online luxury fashion industry, with accelerated GMV growth in Q2 driven by outsized market performance in major European countries, Mainland China and other emerging markets, including the Middle East. Farfetch also points to early signs of recovery in the U.S. at the end of the quarter

Farfetch ended the quarter with a cash position of $802.1M.

Looking ahead, Farfetch sees digital platform GMV of $588M to $609M in Q3 and adjusted EBITDA of -$20M to -$25M.

Shares of Farfetch are down 2.17% AH to $25.62 to cut into the +150% YTD rally.

