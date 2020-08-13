WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) is 1.2% lower postmarket after its Q2 earnings report, where revenues came in well ahead of expectations with 148% growth.

Of $54.8M in revenues - driven largely by increased work on the 2020 U.S. Census - high-margin managed services revenues rose 22%, to $9.8M.

Gross profit rose 25%, to $5.1M, and net income was $489,000 vs. a year-ago loss of $0.3M, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, to $1.2M.

For the full year, it's reiterating guidance for revenue of $185M-$195M (87% growth at the midpoint), and EBITDA of $3M-$3.4M (13% growth at the midpoint).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

