Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) slumps after missing estimates on both lines of its Q2 report.

CEO update: "Following a brief scale back in our operations early in the pandemic, we quickly ramped production and fulfillment capabilities and pivoted back to our digital roots, shifting our efforts into a mostly direct-to-consumer business to capture the growing online demand. In addition to driving an increase in online purchasing, shelter-at-home directives also fueled higher demand for many categories tied to the home."

No formal guidance was issued, but execs says the positive momentum in Q2 carried over into Q3.

Shares of PRL are down 9.32% in AH trading on volume of over 375K. The YTD gain is still over 200%.

