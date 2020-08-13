Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.66 ; GAAP EPS of $1.46 beats by $0.57 .

Revenue of $3.69B (-1% Y/Y) misses by $30M .

Adj. EBITDA of $993M, Adj. EBITDA margin 27%.

"The healthy growth of Baidu App and new AI businesses have enabled Baidu Core's adjusted EBITDA margin to reach 41% in the second quarter. We plan to continue heavy investments in technology to maximize Baidu's future growth potential," said said Herman Yu, CFO.

Shares +3.9% .

