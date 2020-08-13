Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) says Maine's Supreme Court ruled a proposed referendum aimed at stopping the company's $950M New England Clean Energy Connect renewable energy project is unconstitutional and should be removed from the November ballot.

The Central Maine Power parent company had sued over the referendum that aimed to overturn decisions by three state agencies that approved the 145-mile utility-transmission line.

The project calls for building a high-voltage power line from Mount Beattie Township on the Canadian border to the regional power grid in Lewiston, Maine; most of the project would follow existing utility corridors, but a new path would have to be cut through 53 miles of wilderness, sparking criticism.