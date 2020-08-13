Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) perks up after reporting a smaller Q2 loss than anticipated on revenue of $919M vs. $1.428B a year ago.

Management says the department store operator is uniquely positioned within the sector to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the company owns 90% of its retail store square footage and 100% of its corporate headquarters, distribution and fulfillment facilities. It was also highlighted that Dillard's store rent obligations are small compared to the industry.

The balance sheet vs. last year showed the impact of the pandemic.

Shares of DDS are up 10.86% in AH trading to $30.01.

