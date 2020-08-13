Alongside its earnings report, iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) has slid 13.8% after announcing it's the subject of an SEC investigation tied to the Wolfpack Research short report.

The SEC's Division of Enforcement is looking for financial and operating records dating from Jan. 1, 2018, along with "documents related to certain acquisitions and investments that were identified in a report issued by short-seller firm Wolfpack Research in April 2020."

The company had hired advisers to perform an internal review into the Wolfpack Report allegations, it says.