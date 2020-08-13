Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Q2 results:

Revenue: $24.0M (+999%). Revenue largely comprised on COVID-19 test sales. 2019 sales of $61.6K were driven by the sale of two MDx devices to mosquito abatement districts and service revenue related to the design of custom tests for a large agricultural company.

Net income: $12.6M (+999%); EPS: $0.43 (+637.5%).

Cash consumption (6 mo.): ($0.3M) (+88.9%).

Final stages of principal design work and verification of multiplex panel for influenza A&B and COVID-19. Deployment planned this quarter.

Shares down 16% after hours.

Co-Diagnostics EPS misses by $0.16, misses on revenue