Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Q2 results:
Revenue: $24.0M (+999%). Revenue largely comprised on COVID-19 test sales. 2019 sales of $61.6K were driven by the sale of two MDx devices to mosquito abatement districts and service revenue related to the design of custom tests for a large agricultural company.
Net income: $12.6M (+999%); EPS: $0.43 (+637.5%).
Cash consumption (6 mo.): ($0.3M) (+88.9%).
Final stages of principal design work and verification of multiplex panel for influenza A&B and COVID-19. Deployment planned this quarter.
Shares down 16% after hours.
This was corrected on 08/14/2020 at 12:26 PM. 2019's Q2 revenue was originally reported as $61.6M (instead of the correct $61.6K), leading to a headline saying revenues fell year-over-year. We apologize for the error.