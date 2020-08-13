Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 5.4% lower after its Q2 earnings, where revenues dipped slightly, but which held guidance for another potential revenue contraction in Q3, as well as news of an SEC probe into its iQiyi unit.

Overall revenues fell 1% to 26.03B yuan (about $3.685B), though they rose 15% from the previous quarter.

Baidu Core revenues fell 3%, to 18.93B yuan.

But along with a sharp decline in costs and expenses, non-GAAP operating income jumped 187%, to 5.61B yuan. And net income rose 40%, to 5.08B yuan (up 65% sequentially).

There's a steady rebound as COVID-19 gets more manageable in China, says CEO Robin Li: "We are pleased that in-app revenue grew in the second quarter, despite a challenging macro environment, further validating our strategy to make Baidu App a super app through AI-powered building blocks and marketing cloud platform."

Revenue by segment: Online marketing services, 17.68B yuan; Others, 8.346B yuan.

For Q3, it's forecasting revenues of 26.3B-28.7B yuan (growth of -6% to 2%, and about $3.7B-$4.1B), on the assumption that core revenue will grow between -7% and 3% Y/Y. "The COVID-19 situation in China is evolving, and business visibility is very limited."

Conference call to come at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Press release