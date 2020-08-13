JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has a definitive deal to take controlling interest in Kuayue-Express Group, the express transportation company.

JD's unit Jingdong Express Group - JD Logistics - will take the controlling stake for 3B yuan, through a combination of acquiring existing shares and subscribing for newly issued Kuayue shares.

“Kuayue Express is a reliable delivery services provider and industry leader in express courier services with innovative technology and advanced operations," says JD Logistics CEO Zhenhui Wang. "Collaborating with Kuayue Express advances our integrated supply chain management, technology initiatives and service expansion to third party merchants."

The deal's expected to close in Q3.