Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) gains 10.5% AH after Q2 results that beat revenue estimates with 118% Y/Y growth.

Product sales increased 352% Y/Y to $1.3M.

The company deployed 662 units during the quarter.

The company had a cash balance of $16M as of August 12.

"We are pleased that revenue for the first half of 2020 has already surpassed our revenue for all of 2019, driven by the tremendous momentum being generated from marketplace interest in our product and service offerings. We are seeing more and larger opportunities across the business as host locations, strategic partners, EV drivers, and investors recognize the value of our portfolio of charging solutions," says CEO Michael Farkas.

