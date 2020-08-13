Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) say their joint venture will invest $2.3B in a new factory in Alabama, $830M more than announced in their original plan from 2018.

The additional investment will "incorporate new cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to its production lines and provide enhanced training to its workforce of up to 4,000 employees," says Alabama's Gov. Ivey.

The new facility will have the capacity to produce as many as 150K units of a future Mazda crossover vehicle and as many as 150K units of a yet-to-be-announced Toyota SUV each year.

Production is expected to start next year, and the JV says the plant's roofing, siding, floor slabs, ductwork, fire protection and electrical work is 75%-100% complete.