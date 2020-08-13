D-BOX Technologies (OTCPK:DBOXF) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) signed a new partnership agreement in order to leverage the use of the former's motion technology to enable the latter to create enhanced experiences for players.

Ubisoft will be enabled to integrate D-BOX’s high-definition haptics and motion technology into the game development process.

"The video game industry around the world is constantly growing and we are excited to capitalize on this new strategic partnership," D-BOX president & CEO Sébastien Mailhot commented.

"During the holiday season, Ubisoft plans to release several new AAA games from the well-known Rainbow Six, Watch Dogs, and Assassin's Creed franchises. At the same time, the publisher also announced for the first time a first-person shooter game Far Cry 6 and a battle royale shooter Hyper Scape, which could become a competitor to Fortnite. With the abundance of AAA content this year, Ubisoft by far has the most interesting slate of titles for the upcoming holiday season among its peers," Aleksey Razdolgin wrote on Seeking Alpha.

