Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) has dosed first patient in Ardent Phase 2b trial of IMR-687 for adult patients with sickle cell disease. Topline data from the trial is expected in the next quarter.

The company previously announced data from second interim analysis of its Phase 2a trial, demonstrating that IMR-687 was well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with hydroxyurea.

Primary efficacy objective of the 99-subject trial is to evaluate the proportion of all patients with fetal hemoglobin (HbF) response, defined as an increase of 3% in HbF from baseline to week 24, compared to placebo.

Additionally, the company has an ongoing open label extension trial, which allows patients from the Phase 2a study to continue into a long-term, four-year trial to evaluate safety and tolerability of IMR-687.

IMR-687 is a small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that selectively degrades cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) and lower levels of cGMP are associated with reduced blood flow, increased inflammation, greater cell adhesion and reduced nitric oxide mediated vasodilation.