Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) says it will eliminate all incentive distribution rights in Delek Logistics (NYSE:DKL) and convert its 2% economic general partner interest into a non-economic general partner interest in exchange for 14M newly issued DKL common units and $45M in cash.

Following the deal close, Delek US will hold a non-economic GP interest in DKL and own ~34.7M Delek Logistics units, representing ~80% of outstanding common limited partner units.

Delek US recently reported a larger than expected Q2 loss alongside a 38% Y/Y decline in revenues.