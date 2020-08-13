Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) +5.2% after-hours following a 7.7% surge in regular trading to a five-month high, as J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster, who already had Wall Street's top stock price target at $22, raised it even higher to $30.

Coster says he's "looking for a home run here" as he reiterates his Overweight rating on the stock, which also is his "top pick" within the applied technology sector and is on J.P. Morgan's Analyst Focus List.

With 95% of its revenue recurring and 1.6M subscribers, and growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 15%, Coster says Vivint boasts a "meaningful" leadership position in the professionally installed, smart home/home security market at a time when homeowners are making significant investments in their homes.

Investors can expect Vivint's brand profile to improve in the coming quarters, which should help drive up sales and investor interest, the analyst says.

Shares have enjoyed a fine five-month run but remain well off the 52-week high $32 attained in early March.