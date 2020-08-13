IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) is now down 17.7% after hours following Q2 earnings - with revenue growth and income that beat expectations - and the news that the SEC is probing the company due to allegations in a Wolfpack Research short report.

Revenues rose 4% to 7.4B yuan, and operating losses narrowed to 1.3B yuan from a year-ago 1.9B yuan.

Its core revenue segment, membership services, jumped 19% amid growth in subscribing members and improved monetization. (Subscribing members rose to 104.9M from 100.5M, and 99.4% of them are paying subscribers.)

Attributable net loss also shrank, to 1.4B (about $204.1M) from a loss of 2.3B yuan a year ago.

It was another quarter of growth despite a volatile environment, CEO Yu Gong says. "The Covid-19 pandemic greatly impacted our business during the first half of the year, resulting in unusual user behavior, fluctuating numbers, and unprecedented challenges. Nevertheless, we further secured our dominant market position bolstered by our substantial IP assets, outstanding content, and robust technology platform."

Revenue by segment: Membership services, 4B yuan (up 19%); Online advertising services, 1.6B yuan (down 28%); Content distribution, 8680.6M yuan (up 66%); other, 918.9M yuan (down 6%).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

