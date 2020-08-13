The Trump administration has for the first time seized vessels allegedly loaded with Iranian fuel in violation of U.S. sanctions, WSJ reports, citing U.S. officials.

U.S. prosecutors reportedly filed a lawsuit last month to seize gasoline aboard four tankers that Iran was trying to ship to Venezuela, the latest attempt by the Trump administration to stifle flows of goods and money that are helping to keep the two U.S. foes in power.

The four tankers were seized on the high seas in recent days, apparently without the use of military force, and are now en route to Houston, according to the report.

The government's lawsuit alleges that an Iranian businessman affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, designated by the U.S. as a terror group, arranged the fuel deliveries through a network of shell companies to avoid detection and evade U.S. sanctions.

