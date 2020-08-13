IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has slid 12.8% postmarket after its Q2 earnings, which disappointed on the top line as marketers canceled campaigns in the quarter, though it noted some bookings gains alongside some spending shifts.

Revenues fell 20% overall; Managed Services revenues fell 17% to $2.5M, and revenue from SaaS Services fell to $645,000 from $932,000.

But in spite of delayed execution of existing orders, bookings rose 50% to $3.96M as the marketers who were still advertising shifted spend to influencer campaigns. It expects to realize those revenues in the next 3-12 months.

But net loss narrowed slightly, to $1.8M form a year-ago $2M. Adjusted EBITDA was flat at -$1.3M.

Press release