Cimarex Energy (XEC -0.9% ) fails to maintain early gains after shares were upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $43 price target, raised from $31, at Piper Sandler, which says the company is trading at a "substantial discount" to peers.

Cimarex was "the standout print" for the quarter in the exploration and production sector, and it "offered a much more efficient long-term guide on the back of substantially reduced costs," analyst Mark Lear writes.

It's the stock's second upgrade this week, after Susquehanna earlier upgraded Cimarex to Positive from Neutral with a $37 target, forecasting better free cash flow generation given stronger capital efficiency in the Delaware Basin.

XEC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.