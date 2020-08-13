UBS softlines check warns of weak back-to-school clothing season
- An expert call that UBS held gave insights into softline retail, with back-to-school season in full swing (depending on the region), and points to one area set to do especially well.
- The firm spoke with the CEO of a footwear retailer focused in the Southeastern U.S., where back-to-school season came earlier than other regions, and the call gave backing to those worried about a weak season for softlines.
- Sales growth fell in the last few weeks of July and early August, the firm notes, with "major drop-offs" for dressy/work-related/nonathletic styles. Athletic styles and footwear have decelerated but are still up year over year, it notes, and is the likely strength among the brands.
- The CEO blamed the weak season on a few reasons: School start dates were pushed back in many areas, and those lost sales aren't likely to be made up in the rest of August; many districts that are getting under way are starting virtually, leading to less pressure to "get noticed"; surges in COVID-19 cases; and new mask ordinances that make some people less likely to visit physical stores.
- He says some brands are bucking the downtrend in his stores, including Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Skechers (NYSE:SKX). The pandemic has amplified an uptrend for Hoka One One (NYSE:DECK), he says, and while Nike (NYSE:NKE) is still strong, he's not getting as much inventory as he would like.
- Meanwhile, UBS is amplifying that the season will be less bad for those companies with fashion tailwinds: Nike, Skechers and Deckers, all of which it rates Buy.
- And among retailers, it has a Sell on Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN).